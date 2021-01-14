Regional Airports Company Board of Directors Formed

Board members have now been appointed to the Regional Airports Company Limited, a new company established under an executive order of the President to manage regional airports in the Maldives.

Regional Airports Company was established on 30th September 2020. The appointment of its Board members took place three months later, on 3rd January 2021.

The Managing Director of Regional Airports Company is Mohamed Rizvi, who had previously served as Managing Director of Island Aviation, operator of the national airline, Maldivian.

The chairman is Abdul Latheef Qasim. Mohamed Firzul Hussain Firaz, Mohamed Shafau Hassan, Hussain Shamin and Abdulla Waheed have been appointed as directors.

While the number of Board directors of Regional Airports Company is seven, one director slot remains vacant.

Regional airports in Maldives were previously managed by the Regional Airports Section of Transport Ministry.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives