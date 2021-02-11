Valentine’s Day Special at Furaveri Maldives

As Valentine’s Day approaches, not only is love in the air but special deals too at Furaveri Maldives.

Heart Full Of Love

This Valentine’s Day, take your heart full of love to a private beach dinner under the stars. For USD 390 (per couple), the package includes:

Includes:

Bottle of Sparkling Wine / Bottle of Non-Alcoholic Isabella Sparkling.

Pre Dinner Canapes.

Soft Beverages throughout the dinner.

Romantic bed decoration in the room.

Fresh Rose gift for the lady.

Special Turndown Amenity in all the rooms

4-course dinner / at the private beach location or Infront to your beach villa

You Melt My Heart

If you want something more than the private beach dinner, take it up a notch with a private sandcastle beach BBQ dinner. For USD 700 the package includes:

Private Sandcastle set up on the beach.

Private BBQ with a private chef and waiter.

Bottle of house champagne / Bottle of Non-Alcoholic Isabella Sparkling.

Pre Dinner Canapes.

Soft Beverages throughout the dinner.

Romantic bed decoration in the room.

Fresh Rose gift for the lady.

Seafood BBQ Menu Included Maldivian Fresh Lobster.

Endless Romance at Raiyvila

Any dinner in the Maldives is a chance for endless romance with your loved one but in the spirit of Valentine’s day, make it extra special with a romantic dinner at Raiyvilla. This includes:

Half Bottle of House champagne / Bottle of Non-Alcoholic Isabella Sparkling.

Fresh Rose gift for the lady.

5-course dinner with live grill Lobster & Seafood Grill

A Night for Love

Pump it up with a romantic karaoke night with pink cocktails at Udhares Bar. This includes:

2 Rose’ Champagne Cocktail per couple.

Love song karaoke selections.

Set of Canape for 2.

Fresh Rose gift for the lady.

Available from 9:00pm to 12:00pm.

This Valentine’s day, make your way to Furaveri Maldives in the exotic Raa Atoll, a five-star deluxe property, recreating the values of traditional Maldivian hospitality. The tropical paradise offers a variety of dining options from International Buffet to an Ala Carte Fusion Asian Restaurant and Casual Mexican dining over the reef edge. The resort also features a wellness village that offers a comprehensive range of treatments to suit the guests’ needs.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives