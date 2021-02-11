CBM Introduces Visa Cards

The Commercial Bank of Maldives (CBM) has introduced Visa Debit and Credit Cards, allowing customers to utilize cards in ATMs and POS machines in the Maldives and abroad.

According to the bank, customers can either have a Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) or US dollar (USD) denominated Visa Cards. As a temporary measure, all MVR denominated Cards are restricted for usage only in the Maldives and USD denominated Cards are only issued to applicants maintaining USD accounts.

In order to provide different options to the customers based on their needs, CBM has introduced three types of Credit Cards with a credit period of 51 days.

Card Types

VISA Debit

VISA Classic

VISA Gold

VISA Platinum

CBM also informs that online payments through payment gateways will be introduced in the future. Moreover, real-time card transaction notifications will be sent via SMS as well as to the ePassbook mobile application in order to keep track of transactions and safeguard accounts from any fraudulent activities.

More information and application forms will be available on the website www.cbmmv.com. Applicants can also download the Digital Banking App as well as ePassbook App from both PlayStore & IOS App Store.

