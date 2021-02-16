Spokesperson Mabrook Meets Press, Addresses Range of Public Concerns

Mohamed Mabrook Azeez, the Spokesperson at the President’s Office, has on Wednesday held a virtual press conference, where he addressed significant concerns from the public and delineated the administration’s ongoing efforts in key developmental sectors.

Mabrook vowed to provide accurate and timely information to the public regarding the administration’s ongoing efforts to serve its people. The government seeks to fortify existing relationships with the media and address the concerns of the populace. Yesterday’s conference is the first of a series of bi-weekly press conferences planned by the government.

Speaking at the press conference broadcast live, Mabrook emphasised the government’s commitment towards rapid economic recovery while simultaneously converging on the national developmental goals outlined in the Strategic Action Plan (SAP). Highlighting recent projects undertaken by the administration, he detailed the fast-paced developmental efforts underway throughout the nation, adding that the information is now publicly accessible via the government portal, www.isles.gov.mv. Further, he responded to questions posed by the media regarding a wide range of public concerns.

Yesterday’s press conference was also joined by Uz Thoha Mohamed representing the Committee Investigating Public Housing Schemes. He responded to inquiries by the media and addressed speculations surrounding the recently published final lists of eligible applicants for the ‘Hiyaa’ social housing scheme.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives