Maldives Formally Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Eritrea

The Republic of Maldives and the State of Eritrea have formally established diplomatic relations today.

The Joint Communiqué formalising diplomatic relations between the two countries was signed on behalf of the Government of Maldives by Her Excellency Thilmeeza Hussain, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Maldives to the United Nations and on behalf of the Government of Eritrea by Her Excellency Sophia Tesfamariam Yohannes, Permanent Representative of the State of Eritrea to the United Nations.

The Joint Communiqué was signed at a ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Maldives to the United Nations in New York.

Fostering partnerships with countries that respects and values the friendship remain a key priority of the foreign policy of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Following the establishment of diplomatic relations with Eritrea, the Maldives currently maintains diplomatic relations with 176 countries.

Eritrea is a north African country along the red sea coast sharing borders with Ethiopia, Sudan and Djibouti, with a population of approximately 3.2 million people.

