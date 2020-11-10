Regulation Publicized for Minimum Standards Required for Employee Accommodations

The Ministry of Economic Development has gazetted regulations for the minimum standards that must be upheld’ in providing accommodations to employees.

The regulation details security measures employers must establish within employee accommodations, as well as specifications relating to the size, ventilation, cleanliness, plumbing, utility access, waste management, and fire safety.

Additionally, the regulation also describes measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, in areas designated as employee accommodations.

The regulation will come into effect six months from the date it was made public in the national gazette.

The Ministry reserves the right to levy a fine not greater than MVR 2,000 against those who go against the regulations. The regulation was prepared under subsection c of Article 75-1 of the Employment Act of the Maldives (No.:2/2008).

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives