Successfully Levelled and Compacted Play Area at R. Ungoofaaru School: MTCC

Maldives Transports and Contracting Company (MTCC) reports that they have successfully completed levelling and compaction of a play area (95 feet x 55 feet) at R. Ungoofaaru School on 29 January 2021.

This is project was an initiative undertaken under MTCC’s Corporate Social Responsibility. The state-run is actively involved with the community through its CSR projects developing infrastructure in community spaces.

MTCC specializes in Infrastructure Development and Construction, Dredging and Reclamation, Public Transport, Logistics, Engineering and Docking service, and Aftersales service.

MTCC is the first public limited company in the Maldives and has been serving as the leading marine and civil contracting company in the country for four decades.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives