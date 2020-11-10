Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Makes Key Appointments to Commercial Team

The much-anticipated Patina Maldives has announced the appointment of Ahmed Rushdhan Zameer as the Reservations and Distribution Manager and Zainab Hussain Shihab as their Marketing and Communications Manager.

Ahmed Rushdhan Zameer joins as the Reservations and Distribution Manager with 10 years experience in the reservations and revenue management field. Known for his extensive knowledge and innovative techniques, he will not only lead the reservations team but be responsible for implementing the reservation procedures to ensure both guest satisfaction and accurate data capture.

Rushdhan joins the Patina Maldives team from his role as Reservations Manager at Emerald Maldives Resort and Spa where he was overseeing the department managing the room inventory, rates availability and monitoring the data entry accuracy as well managing guest transportation. He has had experience working for numerous brands including Amilla Fushi and Finolhu, Cocoon Maldives, Jumeirah Dhevanafushi and Minor Hotels and Resorts’ Anantara Dhigu, Anantara Veli, Naladhu Private Island, Anantara Kihavah, Huvafenfushi and Niyama by Per AQUUM.

In addition to his extensive work experience, Rushdhan has also completed Tourism Hospitality Training at the International Hotel School in Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka as well as a workshop for Analyzing Data with Power BI MS 20778 by Innoventsys, Sri Lanka.

Zainab Hussain Shihab joins as Marketing and Communications Manager with over five years experience in resort marketing. Zainab is an enthusiastic marketing and public relations professional with a passion for social media, content curation, food & beverage and travel.

Prior to joining Patina Maldives, Zainab served as the Marketing and Communications Manager for Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa in Thailand. She joined the hospitality industry as Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island where she assisted in the pre-opening and launch of THE MURAKA, the world’s first undersea residence. Prior to joining the hospitality industry Zainab started her career as a Writer and Content Promoter for numerous publications in Melbourne, Australia focusing on lifestyle, bridal and art publications.

Zainab completed her Masters in Communications with Distinctions from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia.

Both Rushdhan and Zainab will join Patina Maldives on 1st February 2020 as part of their pre-opening team.

Patina Hotels & Resorts is the latest hospitality concept from Capella Hotel Group. Born out of guests’ desire to honour individuality, Patina appeals to a new generation of travellers who seek meaningful connections with themselves and the world around them. The human-centred design flows with the natural modes people are in, gently and intuitively providing for each guest’s individual needs, ensuring that no two stays are exactly the same.

