Ithaafushi, Maldives’ Largest Private Island Debuts

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has unveiled the exclusive Ithaafushi – The Private Island, the largest Maldivian private island spanning 32,000 square meters in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Anchored in the timely yet timeless ethos of the iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand, part of Hilton’s Luxury Brands, Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the ultimate escape offering unparalleled levels of privacy and personalized service that create unforgettable experiences for guests seeking only the most prestigious and coveted accommodations.

“Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the crown jewel of our luxury portfolio in the Asia Pacific, limitless in the level of privacy and unrivalled hospitality guests are promised,” said Nils-Arne Schroeder, Vice President, Luxury & Lifestyle, Hilton, Asia Pacific. “Designed for the most discerning of travellers, the Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the epitome of exclusivity, perfectly placed within one of the most inspirational destinations in the world where a dedicated team anticipates every need and delivers the brand’s elegant and effortless service at every turn.”

“The launch of this unique resort offering represents a momentous milestone for the Waldorf Astoria brand and truly speaks to our commitment to redefining luxury hospitality around the world,” Schroeder added.

Every aspect of the island has been expertly choreographed, featuring a refined, yet modern design with a nod to Maldivian charm. Its name, ‘Ithaafushi’ is translated to mean ‘Pearl Island’ in Dhivehi, the local language of the Maldives, and represents the isle’s beauty and distinction.

Located in close proximity to Malé, guests can be escorted directly to Ithaafushi – The Private Island via a 40-minute ride on one of the resort’s six luxury Ithaafushi Princess yachts or via a 15-minute seaplane flight. From the moment they land on this piece of undisturbed paradise, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi’s Personal Concierge team will ensure their every need is met with the utmost discretion. To explore beyond the private island estate, direct access to the main island is available via speed boat.

A two-bedroom overwater villa promises a unique ocean experience with two spacious master bedrooms complete with double dressing rooms, indoor and outdoor rain showers, a shared living room, infinity pool and jacuzzi. A separate three-bedroom beach villa, set within lush gardens and coconut palm canopies, has its own beach access and two swimming pools. Those staying in the four-bedroom residence will enjoy two king bedrooms, two queen bedrooms, jacuzzies and an expansive common living area, all with direct access to the beach.

Surrounded by never-ending tropical greenery and white sand, guests will be greeted by a sense of complete calm and relaxation. Every inch of the expansive paradise is waiting to be discovered, whether by a leisurely stroll along the meandering pathways set amidst lush palms, by bicycle or on one of the island’s buggies.

“We are committed to making Ithaafushi – The Private Island a highly sought-after, world-class destination for the privileged few,” said Etienne Dalancon, General Manager, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “Our dedicated team is devoted entirely to ensuring every moment is absolutely personalized, with exceptional service and unsurpassed attention to detail. We will pull out all the stops to ensure the most memorable stay for our guests, every single time.”

Source URL: Corporate Maldives