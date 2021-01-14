Safiyya Mohamed Saeed Appointed as Deputy Minister of Health

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has today appointed Safiyya Mohamed Saeed as a Deputy Minister of Health.

Safiyya Mohamed Saeed previously held the post of Assistant Director at the President’s Office, prior to her new appointment.

Safiyya Mohamed Saeed attained her Master of Arts in International Relations (Diplomacy) from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, and her Bachelor of Science in (Joint) Business Studies and Japanese Studies from Cardiff University, United Kingdom.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives