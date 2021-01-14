Unleash Your Creativity with STO Wildlife Conservation Drawing Competition!

State Trading Organization (STO) has launched STO Wildlife Conservation for creatives to stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

The competition was launched with the release of the company’s 2021 calendars featuring endangered and unknown wildlife in the Maldives.

According to STO, the aim of the competition is to inspire people to be creative and spread awareness on the importance of conserving wildlife in the Maldives.

Entries can choose either black or white canvas and use any art medium including oil paint and digital paint. Participants are required to make the animal the main subject of the art piece and the artwork should be an original piece. Artworks are to be posted on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #DhivehiDhirumaaiSTO and tag STO (@stoplc).

The competition deadline is 18th January 2021 and 3 winners will be announced via STO social media. Winners will be selected by a panel of experienced artists in the Maldives and awarded exciting gifts.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives