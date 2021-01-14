President to Seek Parliamentary Consideration for Maldives to Endorse ‘Safe School Declaration’

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has decided to seek Parliament’s consideration for the Maldives to endorse the Safe School Declaration, following Cabinet approval for a paper submitted by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

The Safe Schools Declaration is a political commitment to better protect students, teachers, schools, and universities during armed conflict. The declaration was drafted through a consultative process led by Norway and Argentina and was opened for state endorsement at an international conference held in Oslo, Norway, in May 2015.

Endorsing states commit to using the Guidelines for Protecting Schools and Universities from Military Use during Armed Conflict, a non-binding practical tool that offers guidance to parties in conflict to exercise restraint in using schools and universities for military purposes. This better safeguards the civilian character of education facilities.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives