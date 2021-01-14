15 New Resorts to Open in Maldives This Year

Ministry of Tourism has announced that fifteen new resorts are set to open this year. Despite the statistics shared with the public, the ministry has yet to disclose further information regarding those new resorts.

It has been rumoured that among the resorts set to open include Ritz Carlton Fari Islands Resort, Patina Maldives Fari Islands Resort, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, The Chedi Kuda Villingili Resort, Cocogiri Island Resort, Siyam World, and Avani Fares Resort.

Ministry of Tourism had leased three islands and land from four atolls in its vision to develop for hospitality-related purposes.

The islands leased for tourism include HA. Alidhufarufinolhu, Sh. Kudalhaimendhoo, N. Kunnamalei, and 15 acres of agricultural land in H.Dh. Vaikuramuraidhoo.

