Villa College Commences a New Semester!

Villa College has commenced a new semester for the academic year.

The orientation for the new semester was held from 23rd to 30th January 2021 via Microsoft Teams. Classes started on the 31st of January.

According to Villa College, most of the classes will be held online for the time being due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Students are still able to visit the campus to access the library and other services while maintaining social distancing and following other HPA guidelines.

More than 2,000 students applied to study at Villa College for the January 2021 intake.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives