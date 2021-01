85m motor yacht Sunrays in the Maldives

Built to a design by the late Bjorn Johansson, the 85.4-metre motor yacht Sunrays comes from the sheds of Oceanco in Alblasserdam, the Netherlands where she was completed in 2010. Currently, in the Maldives, the vibrant superyacht is also known as hull Y705 and features an exceptionally spacious interior designed by Terence Disdale Design with accommodation inside for up to 16 guests.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News