Maldives is One of the Most Unforgettable Experiences to Have: Indian High Commissioner

H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, the High Commissioner of India in the Maldives assures Indian holidaymakers that the Maldives will be one of the most unforgettable experiences Indians will have anywhere.

During an exclusive interview to TTM+ Travel Talk show, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir said, “They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but there is life beyond that. You can see a picture of a beach or marine life but to be in the waters of the Maldives itself is something else. I would encourage Indians to travel to the Maldives and have this experience. I can assure you that it is going to be one of the most unforgettable experiences they will have anywhere.”

Speaking about the current works underway to increase Indian tourist arrivals to the Maldives, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir highlighted that while it has been a remarkable move from number 5 to number 2, they can be content when they make it to the number 1 market to the Maldives. Consequently, the High Commission has taken some measures and the air bubble is one of them.

He also signified that at the High Commission level, they are trying to make an outreach to as many tour operators and agencies and anybody who can help the tourism flow from India to the Maldives. “We are also working very closely with the Tourism Minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom and MMPRC to help them in their own efforts so as to the kind of have a win-win situation,” he said.

Earlier in August, Maldives and India agreed to establish an Air Bubble between the 2 countries, commencing the first of its kind established in South Asia. The flights are arranged in a safe corridor provided by the local authorities where the tourists can travel straight to their respective resorts from the airport without any hassle, in absence of quarantine restrictions.

Currently, there are direct connections to 5 prominent cities in India; Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to Male’. They are:

From Thiruvananthapuram on Air India – 1 weekly flight (Wednesdays)

From Kochi on IndiGo – 3 weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays)

From Mumbai on IndiGo – 4 weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays)

From Mumbai on GoAir – 3 weekly flights (Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays)

From Delhi on GoAir – 3 weekly flights (Wednesdays and Sundays)

From Bangalore on GoAir – 2 weekly flights (Wednesdays, Thursday, Saturday and Sundays)

India is one of the key international tourist markets to the Maldives, and an increase in the number of flights between Maldives and India will increase tourist arrivals to the Maldives.

The Maldives reopened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

While there is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, tourists travelling to the Maldives are required to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure. The negative PCR test result must be attached while completing Traveler Health Declaration form, which has to be submitted online via IMUGA (www.imuga.immigration.gov.mv), by all arriving passengers before arrival (but not exceeding 24 hours before arrival time).

Source URL: Corporate Maldives