Revolutionary Technology and the Medical Industry – Here’s Where Medtech Fits In

Over the last few decades, fast-paced advancements in science and technology have brought about a wave of unprecedented solutions to industries across the board. In the field of medicine, this revolution has tremendously benefited both healthcare service providers and patients.

Now, where does Medtech fit in?

Medtech Maldives Pvt Ltd is a company specialized in the selling and distribution of medical equipment, consumables, laboratory reagents and products related to the medical field.

Since its inception, the company has sought to become the bridge between emerging medical technologies and the country’s healthcare industry. Over the years, it has provided the latest equipment to Maldivian healthcare facilities, helping to improve efficiency and accuracy in every aspect.

Recently, Medtech introduced the Panbio COVID-19 Ag Card, a fast and reliable Covid-19 antigen test card. It delivers results in only 15 minutes without any additional equipment.

A new model of Thermofisher Scientific PCR machine was also installed at IGMH PCR Lab, making it the fourth Thermofisher Scientific PCR machine in the hospital’s lab. The new QuanStudio5 PCR model is designed to generate test results even faster. Medtech is the authorised distributor of Thermofisher Scientific USA in the Maldives.

Some other notable developments include the compressor room for Central Medical Gas designed and supplied by Medtech Maldives, as well as the Antonov 124 chartered by Medtech and GE Healthcare for transporting sophisticated machines like helium-filled MRI system, CT system and other high-end equipment to Gan International Airport.

Medtech Maldives has been serving as the leader in providing medical equipment for the past decade, with global partnerships and a reputed track record of delivery and technical support in the Maldives. Today, their customers range from the largest state hospitals in Male’, to small community health centres across the country.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives