Follow Lily Beach Resort & Spa on TikTok to Make Your Day!

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has become the latest to launch an official TikTok account, enabling travellers to have a glimpse into the exciting life that awaits at the sunny side of life.

The content on TikTok will show the essence of what makes Lily Beach Resort & Spa considered the best all-inclusive resort in the Maldives and in Asia in 2020 (as per TripAdvisor). If you want to know the sights, the sounds, and the feel of the resort just to enjoy or to experience some sensations you will get if you book a stay at the resort, do have a look and follow for more content.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has joined the platform in order to connect with this trend and engage with travellers. The resort will make use of their TikTok account to showcase locations around the property, including the unique experiences to do. Travellers will also get to see what Lily Beach Resort & Spa has to offer, from the services and ahead with food, rooms, swimming pool, spa, etc and they will also be sharing the behind the scene fun moments, with their friendly staff at work, their opinions, etc.

TikTok has been changing in the last few months and it has shown its potential as a marketing tool, for all the types of industries and businesses. Going through the list of the rising content categories of this year, lifestyle is one of the first and it includes hotels. Travellers around the globe have been sharing their travel experiences and opinions on TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world.

