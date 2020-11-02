Pharmacy MV, the First Online Pharmacy, Heralds a New Wave of Customer Convenience

The first online pharmacy in the Maldives, Pharmacy MV has now been launched.

According to Pharmacy MV, their aim is to provide medical services in the most convenient way possible, and all services can be accessed via their website.

Through the website, customers are able to purchase prescription medication, rent or buy medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators or wheelchairs, and have them delivered to their homes in a timely manner.

Moreover, people are also able to request to take samples, check blood sugar levels, access nebulizing services, tube feeding services as well as injection administration services. The website also claims to offer a free basic health checkup.

Apart from the website, Pharmacy MV can also be accessed through their mobile application, available on both the Apple Store and Android Playstore. They have a special discount of 10% on all their products except prescription medication, until the end of this month.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives