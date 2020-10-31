Art for Action! The Joint Art Campaign to Empower Survivors

The Family Legal Clinic has partnered with UNDP and Ooredoo in a joint art campaign named ‘Art for Action’.

The campaign was created as part of the international movement ’16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’. The aim of the campaign is to empower survivors of gender-based violence, to show them support and help them heal from their experiences.

The campaign is open to anyone over the age of 16. Submissions can be made using any medium to create the artwork. The deadline for submissions is 14 November 2020.

Artwork created for the campaign must highlight one of the following areas:

Justice : The ways in which women that undergo gender-based violence can receive justice

: The ways in which women that undergo gender-based violence can receive justice Empowerment : The ways in which friends and family of survivors can help empower them, providing the support and help that they need

: The ways in which friends and family of survivors can help empower them, providing the support and help that they need Hope: The hope one has for the safety and well-being of women and children in our society

A panel consisting of members from the Family Legal Clinic, UNDP and Ooredoo will select 16 drawings. The drawings will be displayed on the respective social media pages of these organisations from 25 November to 10 December this year. Furthermore, they will also be displayed on Ooredoo’s LED board.

To submit, send your artwork along with the artist’s full name, age, and details about the work to [email protected] before the deadline.

Full details are available at the link below:

