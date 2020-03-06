HPA confirms Chilean positive for Covid-19 visited Maldives

The original was published on Raajje.mv on 6th March 2020.

The following is a loose translation:

Health Protection Agency (HPA), has confirmed that a Chilean tested positive for Covid-19 has travelled to the Maldives and they are currently trying to track the locations he has visited in the Maldives.

While briefing about Covid-19, HPA said the visitor arrived on 3 March 2020 and checks are underway to find the visitor’s identification and the places he had visited in the Maldives. They are also monitoring to see if there are people with symptoms in those areas.

HPA said that to protect the country from Covid-19, screening and monitoring are carried out in all international airports and seaports of the Maldives.

Moreover, HPA said on last Thursday, a Maldivian who travelled to Italy had been quarantined. They said he was isolated as he visited a country where Covid-19 had been fast-spreading, and he was reported to have the symptoms. However, since he tested negative of the virus, he had since been released.