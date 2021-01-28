MVR 264.6 Million Disbursed as Income Support Allowance

The government has issued over MVR 264.6 million as income support allowance for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Finance, income support allowance was disbursed to 17,710 individuals by 28th January 2021.

The income support allowance scheme was introduced by the government in May 2020, as a relief for individuals experiencing financial difficulties as a result of employment issues due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The goal of the financial relief package is to ensure job continuity for Maldivians, as large-scale lay-offs and wage reductions have taken place.

The Covid-19 recovery scheme was introduced by the Finance Ministry in partnership with the SME Development Finance Corporation (SDFC) and implemented via the Covid-19 ‘Viyafaari Ehee’ loan product by SDFC.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives