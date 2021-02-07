Maldives Removed from Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’ Destinations

The Maldives has now been removed from Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’ destinations effective from February 7, 2021.

The number of countries on the list has reduced to 12 destinations, down from 17 in the previous update issued on January 25.

Passengers arriving from the ‘green list’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi airport.

At the end of January, the Maldives was added to the emirate’s green list but has now been removed. For countries not on the green list, a period of self-isolation for 10 days is currently in place.

Apart from the Maldives, six other countries have been removed from the list: Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Thailand, Falkland Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives