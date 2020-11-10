Accor Announces the Global Launch of “Accor Key”, a Digital Key Solution

Accor has announced the global roll-out of its digital key solution, “Accor Key”, in line with the Group’s strategy to provide a contactless guest journey in its facilities. This exciting new step for Accor confirms its ambition to innovate and invest in high-quality technological solutions to deliver the very best and most convenient experience for its guests.

The focus of the rollout will be to provide customers with a keyless door entry solution while ensuring that hotels do not lose the human touch that guests require. On arrival at their destination, customers will receive their room key virtually upon downloading Accor’s digital key app. Customers will then be given access to rooms, entry to meeting rooms and floor access via lifts using their smartphone. Once departing the hotel, the mobile key will automatically be deactivated.

Patrick Mendes, Chief Commercial Officer Accor, in charge of Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of “Accor key” within our entire network. Making contactless and seamless guest experiences reality is a priority for Accor. “Accor key” is a great example of how the Group can build solutions and deploy them efficiently in all Accor operating countries.”

Floor Bleeker, Chief Technology Officer Accor, added: “We always strive to adopt technology which can improve the overall guest experience. Guests increasingly seek contact-light travel and hotel experiences. Therefore, the easy to operate and highly practical application will provide a streamlined process for our guests.”

Accor key program will be delivered through a partnership with STAYmyway. Faustino Fernandez, STAYmyway Founder & CEO commented: “We are honoured to be working with such an innovative company at such a critical time in our industry. A recent Deloitte study shows that 60% of travellers are more likely to stay at a hotel that allowed contactless check-in and the ability to use a smartphone as a room key—16% even say it’s a “must-have”. The demand is even higher for frequent travellers. ”

Following successful pilot programs in North America, Europe and Asia, the rollout will start in all-new Accor hotels opening in 2021 and extend to existing properties with an objective to equip 500 hotels with Accor Key this year, and at least 50% of all rooms across the network within the next five years.

By providing customers access to their rooms without a physical key, Accor will also help reduce the amount of plastic used for traditional key cards and cardboard for the key holder.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives