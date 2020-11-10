MTCC Successfully Completes 50 Percent of F. Dharanboodhoo Harbour Project

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has stated that the work on the design and build of F. Dharanboodhoo Harbour is well underway, with overall project progress of 50 per cent.

According to MTCC, the installation of precast concrete blocks required for quay wall construction has been completed. Maintenance dredging works for the project is currently ongoing.

Scope of works for the project includes dredging and excavation operations of 46,600cbm, the construction of a 253m quay wall, a 410m breakwater, a 64m revetment, installation of 2,500sqm of paved area, and installation of harbour lights.

The value of the project is MVR 38.2 million.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives