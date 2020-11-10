SJ Construction to Carry Out 25 CSR Initiatives to Celebrate its 25th Anniversary

A leading contractor in the Maldives, SJ Construction will be marking 25 years of service this year. To celebrate the occasion, the company will be carrying out 25 corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

SJ Construction started as a general works contractor in 1996. Over the years, the company has widened the scope by undertaking numerous challenging projects and accumulated skills and experiences in building solutions and related engineering works. With the expansion, SJ Trade was introduced as a sister company in 2017, under which SJ Hardware and SJ Aluminum are operated.

SJ Construction is led by Mr Mohamed Shahid who is a well-known name in the construction industry. Mr Shahid is backed by 25 years of experience in the construction industry and now is responsible for leading SJ Construction to success.

Meanwhile, Uz. Shihad Ibrahim, an expert in construction management and a professional lawyer, is responsible for the overall operations of the company. He has more than 15 years of experience in the industry.

Throughout its journey, the company has implemented a wide range of public sector projects, such as the recently opened N1 Hulhumale’ Police Station and R. Ungoofaaru Islamic Center.

Additionally, the invitation by the Committee on National Development of the Parliament to provide a professional opinion on the official draft of the Construction Bill, in which SJ Construction’s chief engineer participated and provided input, is an indicator that the government recognizes the company’s contribution to the industry.

