Velana International Airport Receives ACI “Voice of the Customer” Recognition Award

Velana International Airport (VIA) received the “Voice of the Customer” Recognition award by Airport Council International (ACI). The award is in recognition of the continuous effort by VIA in prioritizing passengers and to its commitment in ensuring that customers’ & travellers’ voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ACI World, this is the first time recognition of this nature has been granted. This recognition is given to airports that demonstrate significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback through Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Departure survey to help the airports better understand customers during the pandemic. To qualify for the customer recognition award, airports must have collected more than three-quarters of data.

On receiving the “Voice of the Customer” award, Maldives Airports Company Limited’s CEO & MD Mr Gordon Andrew Stewart said, “This achievement is the recognition that our work is in alignment with the international best practices in delivering our services to the passengers travelling through our airport. I applaud our dedicated team’s commitment to delivering the kind experience that our passengers want.”

In September 2020, VIA received the “Airport Health Accreditation” certificate from Airport Council International as the 2nd Airport from Asia Pacific Region and 12th from the world in adhering to international health guidelines established by International Aviation institutions.

