HDC Discusses with Authorities Regarding the Cricket Stadium in Hulhumale Phase 2

HDC has held collaborative discussion with The President’s Office, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment and Cricket Board of Maldives regarding operations, marketing and management plan of cricket stadium being built in Hulhumalé Phase 2.

According to HDC, the cricket stadium is located near the residential area of Hulhumale’ Phase 2 and will have facilities including portable cricket pitches, information booths, changing rooms, storage facilities and first aid services.

The cricket stadium is one of the 7 projects under Line of Credit provided by India. The 800 million US Dollar Line of Credit was announced during the State Visit of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to India in December 2018, for which the Agreement was signed between the Indian Export-Import Bank and the Ministry of Finance in March 2019.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives