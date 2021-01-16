ARC & FAM Foundation Conducts Sensitization Program on Child Protection in Football

Advocating the Rights of Children (ARC) in partnership with FAM Foundation has held a sensitization programme on child protection in football. The programme, conducted in two sessions at ARC Convention Hall today, was attended by over 25 participants including coaches, management and staff of football academies and football clubs.

The sensitization programme focused child protection in sports, including ways to recognize signs of abuse, reporting mechanisms and how to respond when children disclose abuse and reach out. It also highlighted the importance of creating safe environments in which children can learn, play and compete.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Executive Committee Member of ARC Mr. Muruthala Moosa, highlighted football’s potential to address social issues in communities in addition to empowering children, building character and leadership. In his remarks, General Secretary of FAM Mr. Hussain Jawaz expressed hope that participants will utilize the knowledge gained during the workshop to improve the rights of children on and off the football field.

The programme was conducted as part of the MOU signed between ARC and Football Association of Maldives, to foster a culture that promotes and protects rights of children in football, and to utilize football’s potential to address social issues affecting children.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives