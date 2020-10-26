Seeking A Unique All-Island Vacation? Fiyavalhu Maldives Awaits to Welcome You from 1st November

In the subcontinent of India’s southwest lies one of the most outrageously beautiful island nations globally, Maldives. Unashamed of its natural and geographical settings, the islands are scattered like ivory pearls, where one would leave a Fiyavalhu (foorprint) for a moment in time.

On this natural paradise amongst lush green vegetation on the inhabited peaceful island of Mandhoo in South Ari Atoll, Fiyavalhu Maldives awaits to welcome you with its grand opening from 1st November.

Fiyavalhu Maldives offers an all-island experience that encompasses comfortable living spaces in a natural and private alcove of Mandhoo. The design considers the sublime surroundings of the beautiful environment of the island and the simple Maldivian lifestyle.

Fiyavalhu will open with 44 Villas of five different categories and, upon completion, will operate with 100 Villas. All five Villa (Garden Villa, Deluxe Garden Villa, Beach Villa, Deluxe Beach Villa & Pool Villa) categories are decorated in warm earthy tones of greys and tanned woodworks in harmony with the island’s natural environment. All guest Villas has wardrobes, an air-condition, ceiling fan, a mini-fridge, hairdryer, bathrobes, slippers, and a safe: Wi-Fi, LCD Television, and telephone. Cots or cribs, iron, and ironing board are available upon request at no additional charge.

All dining experiences at Fiyavalhu will be relaxed and at your own pace. Enjoy authentic and straightforward Maldivian cuisine and a wide range of international cuisine in front of the stunning beach views and coconut palms at Koveli restaurant. And if you don’t ‘want to give a break to the sun, sea, and the pool, visit the Riya Café for a refreshing drink. In-Villa Dining is also available 24/7, including a special Kids menu.

Fiyavalhu makes sure that your vacation is full of memories and unforgettable experiences. The island features five and Water Sports Centre, excursions to nearby islands, local island visits, whale share excursions, sunset cruises, visits to nearby resorts and activities on Mandhoo Island (coir rope making, thatching with the local women of the island).

