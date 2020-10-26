Ooredoo Maldives Launches High-speed SuperNet Fixed Broadband Internet Services in HA.Hoarafushi

Ooredoo has launched SuperNet Fixed Broadband services at HA. Hoarafushi, offering a wide range of fixed broadband packages with exciting speeds up to 100 Mbps.

“As the dependability on the internet has increased due to the current global circumstances, we have been working with the highest priority to provide high speed fixed broadband internet services to all corners of the country. So far this year, we have provided SuperNet Fixed Broadband services to six new islands and today, we have launched SuperNet services to HA. Hoarafushi, connecting its people to new opportunities and allowing its people to truly enjoy the internet. We will remain committed in our journey to connect our customers from all corners of Maldives and will continue to expand our services”. said Hussain Niyaz, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Maldives.

Ooredoo has recently revamped SuperNet plans providing up to 5 times the Internet speeds, and up to 68% bigger allowances including SuperNet add-ons with much faster throttled speeds. The network has also optimised its SuperNet services for popular applications such as Facebook, Youtube, Netflix, Gaming, and more. SuperNet customers in Hoarafushi will now be able to enjoy the internet at the best prices available in the market.

