Japan Donates USD 5.6 Million Worth of Medical Equipment to Maldives

The government of Japan has provided the Maldives with medical equipment worth USD 5.6 million.

During the ceremony held at the Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC) stationed at Dharubaaruge on Tuesday, Ambassador of Japan to the Maldives, Keiko Yanai handed the consignment over to the Maldives Minister of Health, Ahmed Naseem.

The donation comes under an Exchange of Notes for the grant of 600 million Japanese Yen which is approximately USD 5.6 million, which was signed between both governments during June last year.

The donated equipment includes 65 bedside monitors, 19 portable ultrasound machines, 19 defibrillators, and 10 portable X-Ray machines. A number of syringe pumps and other accessories were also provided to the Maldives.

The donation aims to support the Maldives’ efforts to increase healthcare capacity across regional and atoll hospitals across the archipelago nation, alongside enhancing the country’s Covid-19 response efforts.

