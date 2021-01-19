Soneva Jani Welcomes a New Era with the Launch of Chapter Two

Soneva, the luxury resort operator with sustainability at its core, has announced the launch of Soneva Jani, Chapter Two. The award-winning Maldives resort is synonymous with over-water luxury, superlative hospitality and rare guest experiences, and this new chapter marks the beginning of an incredible new era. Now open to guests, Chapter Two expands upon Soneva Jani’s portfolio of luxurious water villas, as well as introducing exciting new dining concepts, the Soneva Wellness Centre, and a whole new way to experience the best of the resort with Soneva Unlimited.

“We are delighted to introduce guests to Soneva Jani Chapter Two,” says Sonu Shivdasani, Founder and CEO of Soneva. “As we continue to celebrate Soneva’s 25th anniversary into the middle of 2021, Chapter Two will mark the start of an exciting new era for Soneva Jani. At this milestone moment in our story, we will continue to set the standard for sustainable luxury with even more choices of exquisite accommodation, remarkable gastronomy and rare, unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Twenty-seven new over-water villas can be accessed via a winding jetty off the southern tip of the resort’s main island. The new villas in Chapter Two have been carefully positioned to maximise privacy and create a true sense of seclusion, with the ocean on all sides and unmatched views of the sunrise or sunset.

Ranging from the spacious One Bedroom Water Reserves to a sprawling Four Bedroom Water Reserve, they are among the largest and most luxurious over-water villas of their kind in the world: each featuring vast indoor and outdoor living spaces and sweeping terraces, private pool, some have slides straight into the private lagoon, and outdoor bathrooms for bathing under the sun and stars. The one- and two-bedroom Reserves also have the iconic retractable roof over the master bed for stargazing. Ideal for families, all the rooms can be closed off, with a children’s sleeping area located just behind the master bedrooms for maximum peace of mind while staying over water.

Like all of Soneva’s villas, the new Water Reserves have been crafted to the highest environmental standards, using sustainable materials, such as Forest Stewardship Council-certified woods, and state-of-the-art technology to reduce their impact on the planet. Commanding unforgettable views, they include 20 One Bedroom Water Reserves, six Two Bedroom Water Reserves (including one which has been designed to accommodate differently-abled guests) and a Four-Bedroom Water Reserve. Soneva Jani’s existing three and four Bedroom Island Reserves on the island now fall under Chapter Two.

When guests book a stay in any of Chapter Two overwater or island villas, they get to experience Soneva Unlimited, an indulgent new offering that invites guests to enjoy every facet of Soneva Jani to their heart’s desire, all included in the price of the villa. Soneva Unlimited includes unlimited: dining at all bars, restaurants and In-Villa Dining; alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at all bars and restaurants; visiting Michelin-starred chef dinners and experiences; wines from the Soneva Unlimited list; experiences, diving, and children’s experiences; and spa treatments. Also included under Soneva Unlimited is a dedicated Barefoot Butler, return shared seaplane transfers from Malé, daily laundry service, and daily replenishment of the in-villa minibar.

The starting price for a 1 Bedroom Water Retreat in Chapter Two starts from USD 3,560+++ in the shoulder season, which includes all meals, transfers, experiences, drinks and spa treatments.

