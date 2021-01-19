MIRA Announces Changes in Taxpayers’ Charter

Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) has publicized an updated version of their Taxpayers’ Charter document. The Taxpayers’ Charter is an instructional document targeted to taxpayers as well as other parties concerned with MIRA.

The aim of the charter is to aid those receiving services from MIRA in addition to these individuals helping MIRA in return as well. The charter mainly details the rights and responsibilities of taxpayers.

The updated charter highlights changes in standards of service given by MIRA. Additionally, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, MIRA places a high emphasis on using the online platform in order to receive these services.

MIRA reports they will place a high priority on matching their standards of service to that described on the document and strive to remain as a professional body providing high-quality service to its customers.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives