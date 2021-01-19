Enjoy Special IndiGo Medical Fares from Male’ to Cochin and Bangalore!

Indian low-cost airline, IndiGo has announced special medical fares from Male’ to Cochin and Male’ to Bangalore. This is given exclusively to the Aasandha Team in combination with Maldivian Holidays.

Sector Type of Journey Travel Period Applicable Product Sale Period MLECOK Direct 15JAN21-31MAR21 SME 12JAN-31JAN21 COKMLE Direct 18JAN21-31MAR21 SME 18JAN-31JAN21 BLRMLE Direct 18JAN21-31MAR21 SME 18JAN-31JAN21 MLEBLR Direct 18JAN21-31MAR21 SME 18JAN-31JAN21

To enjoy this special fare, there are a few terms and conditions. According to IndiGo, the offer is valid on SME Fare Class only, with a fixed discount of USD 7 on SME Fare Class.

The applicable sectors for the offer are MLE-COK-MLE and MLE-BLR-MLE. While the travel period is until 31st March 2021, the sale period lasts from 18th January 2021 to 31st January 2021.

Lastly, IndiGo requires a copy of the letter issued by Aasandha stating that the passenger is travelling for medical reasons.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives