Enjoy Special IndiGo Medical Fares from Male’ to Cochin and Bangalore!

Indian low-cost airline, IndiGo has announced special medical fares from Male’ to Cochin and Male’ to Bangalore. This is given exclusively to the Aasandha Team in combination with Maldivian Holidays.
|Sector
|Type of Journey
|Travel Period
|Applicable Product
|Sale Period
|MLECOK
|Direct
|15JAN21-31MAR21
|SME
|12JAN-31JAN21
|COKMLE
|Direct
|18JAN21-31MAR21
|SME
|18JAN-31JAN21
|BLRMLE
|Direct
|18JAN21-31MAR21
|SME
|18JAN-31JAN21
|MLEBLR
|Direct
|18JAN21-31MAR21
|SME
|18JAN-31JAN21
To enjoy this special fare, there are a few terms and conditions. According to IndiGo, the offer is valid on SME Fare Class only, with a fixed discount of USD 7 on SME Fare Class.
The applicable sectors for the offer are MLE-COK-MLE and MLE-BLR-MLE. While the travel period is until 31st March 2021, the sale period lasts from 18th January 2021 to 31st January 2021.
Lastly, IndiGo requires a copy of the letter issued by Aasandha stating that the passenger is travelling for medical reasons.
Full details are available at the link below:
Source URL: Corporate Maldives