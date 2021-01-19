MTCC Awarded MVR 113 million Worth Felivaru Project

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has been tasked with the development project of Maldives Industrial Fisheries Company’s (MIFCO) fish factory in Felivaru; a project worth MVR 113 million.

The ceremony was hosted by Ministry of National Planning, Housing & Infrastructure accompanied by Managing Director of MTCC Adam Azim signing on behalf of the state-run company.

The ceremony was also attended by Fisheries Minister Zaha Waheed as well.

This development project is part of the Indian government’s aid, in combination with the project to increase the capacity of cold storage and improvement of the harbour.

This project also involves dredging and reclaiming an area of 179,780.40 cubic metres, and construction of a 218.9-metre rock boulder breakwater, 574.6 metres of sheet pile, and 264.8 metres of rock boulder revetment, as well as the installation of 2,466 square metres of pavement.

As per the agreement, MTCC has one year to bring the project into completion.

Speaking of the development plan, Fisheries Minister Zaha comments that the project would ease a lot of challenges faced by fishermen today. Upon completion, Zaha also gestures at further projects targeted towards fishermen would come into fruition.

Felivaru is an industrial island situated in Lhaviyani atoll owned and operated by the government and features one of the biggest tuna canning facilities.

