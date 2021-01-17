Diplomacy Politics

Foreign Minister Shahid Meets with Chinese Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid has yesterday met with the Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Zhang Lizhong, exchanging views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest to both parties.

Ambassador Zhang tweeted that it was a pleasure to meet FM Shahid, stating that he is looking forward to enhanced and closer cooperation between the two sides in the year 2021, to bring about more concrete benefits.

Minister Shahid also tweeted on the matter, stating that the meeting was a fruitful deliberation on ways to advance economic & development cooperation.

