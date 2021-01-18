Adam Tholhath, Six Senses Laamu, Shines at Stelliers Awards for Inspiring Future Generations

Six Senses Education and Community Outreach Manager Adam Tholhath have been recognized on the global stage at this year’s Stelliers awards for inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards. Adam received his Stelliers Award for the Sustainable Hotelier of the year during the Virtual Award Ceremony in December 2020.

Stelliers is a Leading Hotelier Awards Platform with a mission to not only recognize the most talented hoteliers but also to inspire the younger generations to pursue a career in hospitality. The Sustainable Hotelier award is a new addition to awards categories, reserved for a host who is leading the industry through environmentally friendly and socially responsible initiatives.

In his role as Education and Community Outreach Manager, Adam drives Six Senses Laamu’s local community relations and leads the ‘Eku Eky’ (meaning ‘together’ in Dhivehi) initiative. A series of meetings held throughout the year brings together stakeholders to the same table to discuss sustainable development plans and find solutions to the most pressing issues facing the Atoll. Adam also leads a school outreach program, inspiring the next generation to advocate for their own island’s natural resources. This program provides snorkelling sessions and marine books for all schools through guest donations.

Adam is also the driving force behind Plastic Free Laamu Atoll, which aims to eliminate single-use plastics within the community. In 2019, reverse osmosis water filtration systems were donated to various government institutions in the atoll, bringing the total number donated by Six Senses Laamu to 63. They provide clean, plastic-free drinking water to approximately 4,384 people, thereby avoiding an estimated 1.6 million single-use plastic water bottles annually.

“This award is extremely well-deserved,” says a very proud Marteyne van Well, General Manager of Six Senses Laamu. “Adam’s commitment and efforts have, and continue to, pave the way for more sustainable relationships with stakeholders in Laamu at all levels, as well as inspire and empower the resort team in the realm of sustainability.”

This is the second Stelliers award to be presented to a Six Senses Laamu host, after Megan O’Beirne, former Sustainability Manager, was named South Asia’s CSR Hotelier of the Year in 2018.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives