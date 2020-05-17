Government Institutes to Re-open Partially to Provide Essential Services

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has decided that government institutions are to be partially reopened for the duration of 31st May to 11th June, to allow them to fulfil essential tasks.

During this period working days will be limited to Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Official working hours on these days will be from 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon. Despite the partial reopening, the general public may not physically enter any government institution’s premises to seek service.

This decision was publicized today as the 16th directive issued by the President’s Office this year. The directive emphasizes that this partial reopening is to facilitate the completion of urgent and essential tasks. It also states that if there is a need to complete a task during a day and time period not specified in the directive, the respective government institution’s management or relevant authority should determine whether it is necessary for employees to be physically present in the office to complete it.; and if so, it is imperative that only the minimum number of employees attend.

Throughout this process, it is incumbent on government institutions to inform the Health Protection Agency (HPA) of the nature of the tasks they wish to be completed and to seek their advice, prior to requiring employees to physically attend office. They must also comply with all the restrictions and safety measures outlined by the HPA to protect against exposure to COVID-19.

President reiterates that employees who are able to provide their services through online platforms should continue to do so at home.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives