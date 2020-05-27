Maldives To Restart Tourism From July 2020

The Maldives will restart tourism and reopen borders for visitors from July 2020, Tourism Ministry confirmed.

Guests will not be charged with any additional fees upon entry, Tourism Ministry further reported.

Maldives ceased on arrival visa to all tourists from 27th March 2020 as a precautionary measure to curb the spreading of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The tourism industry came to a halt with the travel ban imposed by the government.

Tourism Ministry has drafted guidelines to open the borders and commence Safe Tourism. The guidelines have also been revised further after discussions with the industry stakeholders for the third time and will be finalized before June 1, the Ministry reported.

