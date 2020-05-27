STO Loads Medical Equipment for Regional Islands’ COVID-19 Facilities

Medical equipment and consumables are loaded for regional islands’ COVID-19 facilities, said state-owned company State Trading Organization (STO).

STO will be carrying medical equipment and consumables to B. Eydhafushi, Sh. Funadhoo, and Ha. Ihavandhoo. LCT.Ithaa and Beynda5 vessels are scheduled to travel to these islands carrying the supply.

Previously STO has supplied staple food such as rice (1527 bags), sugar (681 bags), and flour (1294 bags) to islands. They have also revealed that 377 cartons of egg, 74 bags of onion, and 113 bags of potato were supplied to islands from 16th May to 20th May.

STO’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Hussain Amru said establishing of Staple Agents prior to Male’ lockdown has ensured efficient delivery of staple food throughout the nation and secured supply of food during COVID-10 pandemic.

