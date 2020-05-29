China Considers Deferment of Maldives Debt

Chinese Government is strongly considering a deferment of Maldives debt, Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives, Zhang Lizhong has said.

China is considering the deferment of debts for 77 countries along with the Maldives, said Ambassador Zhang Lizhong during a video conference call with Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid.

China’s prospective assistance to the Maldives in the development of a new medical laboratory, to assist Maldives in combatting COVID-19 was also discussed in the virtual meeting held on Monday (8th June).

China has also assisted Maldives in procuring necessary medical equipment such as PPE, face masks, and face goggles.

