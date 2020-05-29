Sea Sports Introduces Online Store

Sea Sports has introduced ‘seasports.shop’, an online store for delivery and pick-up services.

Sea Sports customers can now order their products online and pick-up the orders from Sea sports outlets, or have Sea Sports delivery team bring the products to customers’ doorsteps.

Delivery services will be available in Male’, Hulhumale’ and Villimale’.

Sea Sports is one of the most prominent surf and leisure shops in the Maldives, and has become one-stop-shop for casual and branded wear.

