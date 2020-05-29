Ooredoo Maldives Offers Special Offers For M-Faisaa Customers

Customers who make Postpaid, SuperNet, and Faseyha bill payments via m-Faisaa will receive a 5% cashback to their m- Faisaa wallets, announced Ooredoo Maldives. In addition to the bill payments, Prepaid customers also receive a 5% cashback on every Prepaid recharge via m-Faisaa.

5% cashback offer was announced to encourage customers to stay home and use digital means to process their bill payments and recharges to stay connected during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, stated Ooredoo Maldives.

Ooredoo Maldives also said that the cashback offer is not limited to Prepaid Recharge, Postpaid, SuperNet, and Faseyha bills paid to the customer’s own number. Customers who pay the bills for their loved one or on behalf of others will also receive 5% cashback to their m-Faisaa wallets.

To pay your Ooredoo bill via m-Faisaa:

Log into your m-Faisaa account via Ooredoo App: http://ore.do/app Select Prepaid Recharge, Postpaid, SuperNet or Faseyha from m-Faisaa services Enter Prepaid number, Postpaid number, SuperNet ID or Faseyha number Enter the bill amount and press PROCEED Enter the one-time OTP number and confirm the payment.

Bill payers will receive an SMS once the cashback has been credit to their wallets upon completion of their bill payment.

New customers can easily sign up for m-Faisaa via Ooredoo App with just a few steps.

Download Ooredoo App http://ore.do/app Select m-Faisaa and click registration Fill in the required details and enter the OTP sent to your phone to activate your account Enter your mobile number and set a 4-digit pin Enter your mobile number and the 4-digit pin Enter OTP sent to your phone and complete registration.

M-Faisaa customers can now cash into their digital wallets online via BML, SBI, and MIB.

