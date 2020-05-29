Visit Maldives reappoints Anne Wild & Associates to its PR

Visit Maldives has reappointed Anne Wild & Associates (AWA) to its public relations account, for the second consecutive year.

Agency managing director, Anne Wild, said she was excited to continue working with the tourism body as the Maldives reopens its borders.

“With the Maldives re-opening its borders to tourists from 1 July following COVID-19, we are incredibly excited to be part of the team engaged to help rebuild tourism to what remains a bucket-list destination for many Australian travellers,” Wild said.

“Combining natural beauty and crystal-clear water with action and adventure activities, superb spas, pristine beaches, sublime seafood, dive spots, surf breaks, snorkelling lagoons and traditional villages, the Maldives ticks all the boxes for those seeking a very special escape once international travel resumes.”

AWA will also be acting as Visit Maldives’ trade representatives.

AWA head of travel and lifestyle, Anna Caswell, added: “While travel was one of the first sectors to be impacted by the pandemic, it will be one of the first to rebound.

“We are nation of curious explorers with an intrinsic sense of wanderlust and as soon as borders begin to open across the country and internationally, Australians will undoubtedly lead the charge in returning to travel. Our job is to ensure the Maldives and our other travel and tourism clients are on top of destination wish lists.”

AWA specialises in travel and lifestyle PR and despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency is reporting a ‘return to business as usual’ for its tourism clients.

AWA’s clients include hotel and resort group The Lux Collective, Visit Scotland, and Greek hotel group Myconian Collection.

