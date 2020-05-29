Maldives Successfully Concludes Facebook Live Event “Maldives: The Sun Will Shine Again”

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has successfully concluded the Facebook Live event, “Maldives: The Sun Will Shine Again”.

The event which took place on 8th June 2020 was hosted by MMPRC in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Public Service Media (PSM), Orca Media Group and Mondhu Productions. The main aim of the event was to convey hope and show the world that the Maldives is getting ready to welcome back tourists to the sunny side of life.

The event began with welcome remarks by the Managing Director of MMPRC, Mr Thoyyib Mohamed. “While global restrictions have forced us to press pause on our travel plans, we are just as restless to open our borders to you. The Maldives is working tirelessly to implement both short-term solutions and long-term recovery goals in the wake-up COVID-19.” Mr Thoyyib also thanked the tourism industry for the overwhelming support received.

The Minister of Tourism Honorable Ali Waheed conveyed how the Maldives is the best and most peaceful destination for everyone and gave viewers the reassurance that we are fully prepared to welcome back tourists once again.

Apart from the theme song of the event, local musicians expressed their pride for the destination through songs about the destination. Sentiments of over 200 parties including 76 participants from the Maldives tourism industry. Well-wishers included tour operators, airlines, influencers, key opinion leaders, and celebrities from all over the world. Local entrepreneurs and others in the creative industry also took part in this event by sharing their brand stories with positive messages to the world.

30-holiday prizes sponsored by the Maldives industry were given away during the event. The 30 winners were drawn from an overwhelming 10,000 respondents from the lucky draw raffle held during the event. Viewers were enticed and kept engaged through this lucky draw raffle, and continuous interactions.

While the campaign reached 1.2million worldwide, a total of 85K people from different countries joined the 4-hour event. During a poll which was run during the event, 49% of people said they already planning a trip to the Maldives as soon as the in choosing a travel destination.

This event is amongst one of the many initiatives by MMPRC to maintain the virtual presence of Maldives, and become the most sought after destination to visit after the borders are re-opened.

