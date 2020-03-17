In a Facebook post, a spokesperson from the resort said: “The health and wellbeing of our guests and employees remains our primary priority, therefore to prevent the spread of the COVID19 following the two positive test results, all guests and employees will remain on the island and follow advice and guidance of the Maldives Health Protection Agency and the Ministry of Tourism.

“The temporary restrictive measures will continue until such time that the authorities release the island from its quarantine period. At this time there will be no flight in or out of the island. The island is well stocked with the essentials and we are confident in the care that will be provided to all.”

In a letter to the couple, the British High Commission in Male and Consular team at the High Commission in Colombo said they are “aware” of the situation and are “in direct contact” with the local authorities and the hotel management.

The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

Source URL: Salisbury Journal