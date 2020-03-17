Maldives builds world’s first coronavirus quarantine resort



The Maldives government says it has built the world’s first coronavirus resort to quarantine patients on an island called Villivaru in the Kaafu Atoll, about 24km (15 miles) north of Malé, the capital city.

Doctors will care for patients for free – and in the lap of luxury. Each of the 30 air-conditioned rooms includes three room service meals, flat-screen television and a fully stocked minibar. But no visitors are allowed.

The island nation has confirmed 8 cases of Covid-19 as of March 12.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: South China Morning Post