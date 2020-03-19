President exempts import duty from masks and sanitizers

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has exempted the import duty on marks and sanitizers amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives.

In a press statement released by the customs, they have stated under the law of import and export the president has decided to exempt the import duty on sanitizers and masks imported during the public health emergency period. They have also announced that the processing fee taken under the export, import, and re-export law has been removed as well.

Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives, the demand for masks and sanitizers has risen. STO has been providing masks to hospitals and clinics.

