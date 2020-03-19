Dhiraagu closes its customer service centers from 19th to 26th March 2020

Dhiraagu has announced that its customer service centres will be closed from 19th March to 26th March.

This decision is taken in regard to support the Health Protection Agency (HPA)’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives, and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Dhiraagu advises its customers to use Dhiraagu MyAccount and mobile app to manage their services during this time. Also, Dhiraagu has stated that its customers can reach them via Live Chat on the website, iMessaging, Dhiraagu Viber Help and FB Messenger.

Dhiraagu is committed to supporting its customers with the help of its digital services to get them through this unprecedented time.

